RRC permit renewal hearing for Blackhorn waste disposal facility in Orange Grove postponed

ORANGE GROVE — The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) postponed the permitting hearing for Blackhorn Environmental Services LLC. in Orange Grove. The hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at the Railroad Commissioners meeting.

Blackhorn Environmental Services LLC is located on 232 acres near County Road 308 and is a disposal facility that services the oil and gas industry and is permitted and regulated through the RRC. The facility is five miles from the city of Orange Grove and neighbors approximately 40 residential homes.

Residential complaints involving road safety and air quality have been in the news in recent months in respect to multiple Orange Grove residents who have voiced their concerns to local and state officials.

On Feb, 26, the Jim Wells County Commissioners Court passed a resolution opposing the renewal permit for the disposal facility. On March 8, state Rep. J.M. Lozano followed suit along with state Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa in a separate letter also addressing concerns about the renewal permit.

On March 6, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) was in the area of the disposal facility and at neighboring residential homes conducting air quality tests for hydrogen sulfide, according to neighbors close to the waste disposal facility. TCEQ was testing for levels of hydrogen sulfide, a broad-spectrum poison commonly associated with waste from the oil and gas industry. High levels and extended exposure affect several systems in the body, although the nervous system is most affected.

The rescheduled RRC permit hearing for Blackhorn Environmental LLC. has not been posted at this time.

