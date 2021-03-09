Premont arrest

Discharging firearm

Thirty-four-year-old Juan Quintanilla Jr. was arrested by Premont police on Thursday, March 4 following a shots fired call.

Around 10:34 p.m., Sgt. Robert Longoria and Officer Jesus Garza were dispatched to a business on the 900 block of South Broadway in reference to shots fired. During the investigation, it was found that Quintanilla discharged two shots from a handgun into the air, placing others in imminent danger of serious bodily injury, according to Premont Police Chief RIchard Nava.

Quintanilla was not on location when officers arrived and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On Friday morning, Quintanilla turned himself in to the Premont police.

Chief Nava said Quintanilla admitted to have fire the gun and claimed he did so because he was upset.

Quintanilla was transported to the Jim Wells County jail and booked for deadly conduct, a third degree felony.