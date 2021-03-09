Orange Grove HS band students participate in Region Solo and Ensemble competition
ORANGE GROVE - Several Orange Grove High School band students recently participated in the U.I.L. Region Solo and Ensemble competition which was held virtually. The students earned a rating based on performance.
The results are as follows:
- Adolfo Conchas, clarinet – Excellent Rating
- Ariel Pousson, Clarinet – Excellent Rating
- Amanda Ingram, Clarinet – Excellent Rating
- Thomas Smith, Alto Saxophone – Excellent Rating
- Frank Aguilar, Trumpet – Excellent Rating
- Diedre Kuper, French Horn – Excellent Rating
- Radley Del Alamo, Tuba – Excellent Rating
- Kelli Stridde, Timpani – Excellent Rating
- Naomi Perez, Keyboard percussion – Excellent Rating
- Ruthie Ingram, Oboe – Superior Rating
- Leeann Lopez, Clarinet – Superior Rating
- Jose Flores, Alto Saxophone – Superior Rating
- Antonio Silva, Tenor Saxophone – Superior Rating
- Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Trumpet – Superior Rating
- Luke Trejo, Trumpet – Superior Rating
- Craig Gordon, Tuba – Superior Rating
- Jazmin Castaneda, Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Randon Hughes, Euphonium Trio – Superior Rating
- Cameron Amador, Brandon Centers, Abigail Fischer, Chelsea Flores, DJ Garcia, Laura Saenz, Percussion Ensemble – Superior Rating
- Cameron Amador, Leila Carrillo, Melanie Cisneros, Zaida Medrano, Lillian Vasquez, Tanner Weaver, Percussion Ensemble – Superior Rating
Several of these students also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held virtually in May. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a superior rating.
These students include:
- Ruthie Ingram, Oboe
- Leeann Lopez, Clarinet
- Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Trumpet
- Craig Gordon, Tuba
- Jazmin Castaneda, Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Randon Hughes, Euphonium Trio
- Cameron Amador, Brandon Centers, Abigail Fischer, Chelsea Flores, DJ Garcia, Laura Saenz, Percussion Ensemble