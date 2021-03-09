Orange Grove HS band students participate in Region Solo and Ensemble competition

submitted

ORANGE GROVE - Several Orange Grove High School band students recently participated in the U.I.L. Region Solo and Ensemble competition which was held virtually. The students earned a rating based on performance.

The results are as follows:

Adolfo Conchas, clarinet – Excellent Rating

Ariel Pousson, Clarinet – Excellent Rating

Amanda Ingram, Clarinet – Excellent Rating

Thomas Smith, Alto Saxophone – Excellent Rating

Frank Aguilar, Trumpet – Excellent Rating

Diedre Kuper, French Horn – Excellent Rating

Radley Del Alamo, Tuba – Excellent Rating

Kelli Stridde, Timpani – Excellent Rating

Naomi Perez, Keyboard percussion – Excellent Rating

Ruthie Ingram, Oboe – Superior Rating

Leeann Lopez, Clarinet – Superior Rating

Jose Flores, Alto Saxophone – Superior Rating

Antonio Silva, Tenor Saxophone – Superior Rating

Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Trumpet – Superior Rating

Luke Trejo, Trumpet – Superior Rating

Craig Gordon, Tuba – Superior Rating

Jazmin Castaneda, Jon-Michael Gonzalez, Randon Hughes, Euphonium Trio – Superior Rating

Cameron Amador, Brandon Centers, Abigail Fischer, Chelsea Flores, DJ Garcia, Laura Saenz, Percussion Ensemble – Superior Rating

Cameron Amador, Leila Carrillo, Melanie Cisneros, Zaida Medrano, Lillian Vasquez, Tanner Weaver, Percussion Ensemble – Superior Rating

Several of these students also advanced to the Texas State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held virtually in May. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a superior rating.

These students include: