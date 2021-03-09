Man dies in auto-pedestrian accident

GEORGE WEST - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a auto-pedestrian fatality crash that occurred on Friday, March 5 at approximately at 9:01 p.m. on Highway 37.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F-250 was traveling north on IH 37 and struck a pedestrian laying in the right lane.

Ricardo Garcia, 29, was dressed in black clothing and the driver did not see him laying in the roadway.

Garcia, a resident of George West, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.