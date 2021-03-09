County leaders approve $15k contribution to BGCA youth program

On Monday, March 8, Jim Wells County Commissioners approved a $15,000 contribution to the Boys and Girls Club of Alice (BGCA) to continue the SMART Moves program.

The youth program SMART Moves uses a team approach that involves club staff, peer leaders, parents and community representatives. Young people engage in discussion and role-playing, practicing resilience and refusal skills, developing assertiveness, strengthening decision-making skills and analyzing media and peer influence.

The ultimate goal is to promote abstinence from substance abuse and adolescent sexual involvement through the practice of responsible behavior.

Executive Director Rick Del Bosque has worked with BGCA for 33 years and implemented the SMART Moves program seven years ago.

"The program has a variety of series, Start Smart, Stay Smart and Street Smart as examples each has a specific message to help in preventive measures and better life choices. The main focus is to help with critical thinking, positive self-identification, social media awareness and resistance against peer pressure and risky behaviors," Del Bosque said.

"The program also helps our kids engage with one another and staff, in this day in age kids prefer to text and there are numerous communication breakdowns and barriers, the SMART Moves program helps bridge some of those issues," Del Bosque added. "We have been blessed with the county support this year and in years past for the BGCA contributions and supporting the program for Alice kids."

"This is a very good program and nationally recognized and I make a motion to approve," said County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez during Commissioners Court.

How to Contact:

For more information contact the Boys and Girls Club of Alice at (361) 664-2282

or visit: http://www.bgcalice.org/.