Bridging Families

Thousands of children in Texas are currently in the foster care system waiting to be adopted by a loving family to call their own and making memories with.

Meet 10-year-old Rey who awaits a family that we help him strive to be a productive member of society and, most importantly, love him.

Rey is an affectionate, sweet, energetic and loving child, who prefers being outdoors where activities like running, swimming and being at the park are his first choice verses playing video games.

When at the park Rey’s favorites are the seesaws, merry-go-round, swing sets, slides, and the jungles gym. During the hot summer, Rey is particularly fond of water parks and pools, as he enjoys cooling off with a swim.

Rey also enjoys exploring his surroundings, as evident by his outgoing nature and his inquisitive interacting with those surroundings.

When it comes to a forever family, Rey would benefit from a family that is open minded, patient, loving, considerate, and have a willingness to assist in Rey's development.

If you think you could be Rays forever family or for another Texas child, log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information.

Basic Requirements