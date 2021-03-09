Alice Police Blotter ​​​​​

Narcotics seized

Santana Vidal walked up to a police unit on Thursday, March 4 as he stood at the intersection of South Reynolds and Virginia. Cpl. Herman Arellano stepped out of his vehicle when he observed Vidal put something in his pants. Through the roadside interview, Vidal told the officer he was waiting for a friend and had three grams of synthetic marijuana inside his pants. Vidal gave the officer the narcotics and was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Red light violation sends driver to jail on narcotic charge

On Tuesday, March 2, while on patrol, Sgt. Orlando Jasso observed Eddie Trevino run a red light at the intersection of Front and Cameron Street. The officer made contact with Trevino. An odor of marijuana was detected from the vehicle. Trevino said he was unaware that he had ran the red light and was asked to step out of the vehicle. During the roadside interview, Trevino told the officer he had a pipe on the driver's side inner door panel and two packages of meth in a cigarette box. Trevino was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Criminal Trespass

Officer Roel Escamilla was dispatched to the area hospital for a disturbance on Tuesday, March 2. When he arrived he made contact with hospital staff who stated Ari Linger had been discharged from their care, but refused to leave. After refusing to leave several time the officer place him under arrest for criminal trespass. He was taken to the JWC jail.

Burglary of a building

A local business man called police to the 1600 block of West Front Street in reference to a burglary Sunday, Feb. 28. Police made contact with the reporting party who stated he arrived at the business when the building's cameras lost power. He arrived to find that the wires had been cut. A search of the property by police and the reporting party led to the discovery of stolen tools scattered throughout the property. The reporting party told police that a young man had been to his business earlier in the week attempting to sale items. He told police he didn't know the individual's name but could identify him if he saw the person again.

While police investigated the case, they were alerted to an arrest on Lionel Morin nearby. Morin was observed looking into vehicles and running through the neighborhoods. The business owner identified Morin has the man who had been at his business previously. Morin was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with burglary of a building and criminal mischief.

Juvenile's father arrested

Jose Monsevais was arrested Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Alice Police Department for interfering with public duties. Monsevais was at the police department as his juvenile son was in custody and about to be taken to a juvenile facility. The juvenile in custody was combative, assaulting officers and committing criminal mischief. The officers began to escort the juvenile to the transport vehicle and he became even more combative. Monsevais was recording officers with his cell phone and yelling at the officers claiming they were assaulting his son. One of the officers directed Monsevais onto the sidewalk while telling him “to depart the area due to him adding more strain to the officers” and exciting the juvenile. Monsevais was taken to the JWC jai.

Combative juvenile

A juvenile who had been detained for burglary of a vehicle became combative with officers as he was to be transported to a juvenile facility on Saturday, Feb. 27. According to a witness, the juvenile had gained access to his vehicle without permission. The juvenile told police he was not burglarizing the vehicle, but was in the area because he had got into a fight with his girlfriend and was just walking around. Alice police had been tasked with the transport of the juvenile to the juvenile facility when he began to pull away from officers, attempted to take the officer's gun, threw his head into the wall and used profanity towards the officers. The juvenile was eventually taken to the juvenile facility, but he was charged with criminal mischief, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a duty weapon from an officer.

Irate man arrested

Friday night a woman called police to her residence on the 1100 block of Dewey Street for assistance in leaving the residence. Police arrived and made contact with Richard Contreras who had blood on his hand from a broken piece of glass. Contreras shouted at the officers to get off the property. Officers told Contreras that they were there to escort the reporting party out of the residence safely and they would leave the property afterwards. Contreras went inside the home and locked the door. Police entered when the reporting party unlocked the door. Contreras continue to be irate and attempted to provoke a fight with one of the officers by pushing him. Contreras was handcuffed and transported to the police unit. He became even more defiant and began to "hop around" until police were able to get him in the unit safely. At the jail, Contreras continued to give the officers and jail staff a difficult time. He was placed in a restraint chair. He was charged with assault on peace officer and resisting arrest.

Runner

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of Woodworth for a woman screaming on Friday, Feb. 26. When Cpl. Maritza Perez arrived she observed Conrad Davila in the parking lot. As she approached the apartment where the woman was heard, Davila began to walk towards the officer and yelling profanity and sexual language. Davila ran from the police when he observed other officers arriving on the location. Davila was followed into an apartment where he became irate and was arrested. Davila was sent to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Source: Alice police reports