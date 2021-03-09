AHS band students participate in solo and ensemble competition

submitted

Alice High School band students participated in the U.I.L. Solo and Ensemble competition held on Saturday, Feb. 27. The students earned a rating based on their virtual video performance for a judge.

The results are as follows:

Allyson Rodriguez (11) – Flute Superior Rating

Marisol Ramirez (10) – Flute Superior Rating

Heather Benavides (9) – Flute Superior Rating

Mirella Cardenas (10) – Flute Superior Rating

Sara Rising (12) – Flute Superior Rating

Priscilla Benavides (11) - Oboe Excellent Rating

Destiny Garza (12) – Oboe Superior Rating

Megan Salinas (9) – Oboe Superior Rating

Cameron Timmons (9) – Oboe Superior Rating

Alaura-ly Gonzalez (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating

Morgan Ramos (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating

Sienna Yruegas (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating

Julianna Espinoza (11) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating

Zeline Gaza (10) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating

Erika Pelayo (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings

Alayna Rosas (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings

Daniela Ruiz (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings

Lauren Bunch (12) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating

Kristyana Garcia (11) – Alto Saxophone Superior Rating

Isela Torres (10) – Alto Saxophone Superior Rating

Aaron Rivera (9) – Tenor Saxophone Superior Rating

Celeste Torres (11) – Trumpet Superior Rating

Jeremy Vasquez (11) – Trumpet Superior Rating

Lucas Walker (9) – Trumpet Superior Rating

Eutimo Farias (12) – Trumpet Superior Rating

Carly Martinez (10) – French Horn Superior Rating

Mariah Fonseca (11) – French Horn Superior Rating

Alexis Gonzalez (9) – French Horn Superior Rating

Maegan Gonzalez (9) – French Horn Superior Rating

Annick Lazos (9) – French Horn Superior Rating

Matthew Pruneda (10) – Tenor Trombone Superior Rating

Javier Garcia (11) – Tenor Trombone Superior Rating

Crystal Pace (11) – Tenor Trombone Excellent Rating

Alexander Lopez (12) – Euphonium Excellent Rating

Christian Almaraz (11) – Euphonium Superior Rating

Spencer Fox (12) – Euphonium Superior Rating

Brian Montalvo (11) – Euphonium Excellent Rating

Brianna Parsons (9) – Euphonium Superior Rating

Khushi Patel (12) – Euphonium Superior Rating

Israel Villegas (11) – Tuba Superior Rating

Cristian Casarez (9) – Tuba Excellent Rating

Allen Garza (11) – Percussion Superior Rating

Jaime Garza (9) – Percussion Good Rating

Robert Pena (11) – Percussion Superior Rating

Emerico Perez IV (10) – Percussion Superior Rating

Juan Martinez (11) – Percussion Superior Rating

There were also six high school students who advanced to the U.I.L. State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held virtually in late May. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a Superior Rating from the judge.

The following students:

Alayna Rosas (12) – Bb Clarinet

Daniela Ruiz (12) – Bb Clarinet

Erika Pelayo (12) – Bb Clarinet

Lauren Bunch (12) – Bb Clarinet

Allen Garza (11) – Percussion

Robert Pena (11) – Percussion

Here are some statistics from our U.I.L. Solo & Ensemble Competition: The Alice High School Band had: