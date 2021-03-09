AHS band students participate in solo and ensemble competition
Alice High School band students participated in the U.I.L. Solo and Ensemble competition held on Saturday, Feb. 27. The students earned a rating based on their virtual video performance for a judge.
The results are as follows:
- Allyson Rodriguez (11) – Flute Superior Rating
- Marisol Ramirez (10) – Flute Superior Rating
- Heather Benavides (9) – Flute Superior Rating
- Mirella Cardenas (10) – Flute Superior Rating
- Sara Rising (12) – Flute Superior Rating
- Priscilla Benavides (11) - Oboe Excellent Rating
- Destiny Garza (12) – Oboe Superior Rating
- Megan Salinas (9) – Oboe Superior Rating
- Cameron Timmons (9) – Oboe Superior Rating
- Alaura-ly Gonzalez (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating
- Morgan Ramos (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating
- Sienna Yruegas (10) – Bassoon Superior Rating
- Julianna Espinoza (11) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating
- Zeline Gaza (10) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating
- Erika Pelayo (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings
- Alayna Rosas (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings
- Daniela Ruiz (12) – Bb Clarinet Two Superior Ratings
- Lauren Bunch (12) – Bb Clarinet Superior Rating
- Kristyana Garcia (11) – Alto Saxophone Superior Rating
- Isela Torres (10) – Alto Saxophone Superior Rating
- Aaron Rivera (9) – Tenor Saxophone Superior Rating
- Celeste Torres (11) – Trumpet Superior Rating
- Jeremy Vasquez (11) – Trumpet Superior Rating
- Lucas Walker (9) – Trumpet Superior Rating
- Eutimo Farias (12) – Trumpet Superior Rating
- Carly Martinez (10) – French Horn Superior Rating
- Mariah Fonseca (11) – French Horn Superior Rating
- Alexis Gonzalez (9) – French Horn Superior Rating
- Maegan Gonzalez (9) – French Horn Superior Rating
- Annick Lazos (9) – French Horn Superior Rating
- Matthew Pruneda (10) – Tenor Trombone Superior Rating
- Javier Garcia (11) – Tenor Trombone Superior Rating
- Crystal Pace (11) – Tenor Trombone Excellent Rating
- Alexander Lopez (12) – Euphonium Excellent Rating
- Christian Almaraz (11) – Euphonium Superior Rating
- Spencer Fox (12) – Euphonium Superior Rating
- Brian Montalvo (11) – Euphonium Excellent Rating
- Brianna Parsons (9) – Euphonium Superior Rating
- Khushi Patel (12) – Euphonium Superior Rating
- Israel Villegas (11) – Tuba Superior Rating
- Cristian Casarez (9) – Tuba Excellent Rating
- Allen Garza (11) – Percussion Superior Rating
- Jaime Garza (9) – Percussion Good Rating
- Robert Pena (11) – Percussion Superior Rating
- Emerico Perez IV (10) – Percussion Superior Rating
- Juan Martinez (11) – Percussion Superior Rating
There were also six high school students who advanced to the U.I.L. State Solo and Ensemble competition to be held virtually in late May. In order to be certified to state, each student had to play a memorized Class 1 solo or Class 1 Ensemble selection and earn a Superior Rating from the judge.
The following students:
- Alayna Rosas (12) – Bb Clarinet
- Daniela Ruiz (12) – Bb Clarinet
- Erika Pelayo (12) – Bb Clarinet
- Lauren Bunch (12) – Bb Clarinet
- Allen Garza (11) – Percussion
- Robert Pena (11) – Percussion
Here are some statistics from our U.I.L. Solo & Ensemble Competition: The Alice High School Band had:
- Students that participated – 46
- Students that qualified for State – 6
- Medals Earned - 43
- Superior Ratings – 43
- Excellent Ratings – 5