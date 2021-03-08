San Diego ISD Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

submitted

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Independent School District celebrated the completion of the baseball and softball fields with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 4th. It was attended by the SDISD school board, district administrators, campus principals, and local city and county officials. The school board members and superintendent, Dr. Rodrigo H. Peña, had the honor of cutting the ribbon on the brand new baseball field.

The fields can be seen as state of the art facilities which include turf fields, batting cages, and new fencing. The two fields are a part of the SDISD sports complex that will also feature a new turf football field. That field should be completed after spring break.

The projects were two of several that resulted with the passing of a bond election in May of 2020 which totaled to over $4.6 million dollars. Most importantly, it must be noted that this new sports complex would not have been possible without the help of the voters and support of the San Diego ISD school board.