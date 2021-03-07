Twin babies die in single vehicle crash in Orange Grove

ORANGE GROVE - A set of 10-month-old twins died Saturday afternoon after their mother had a medical emergency as she drove northeast of Orange Grove, said DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley.

Officers responded to a call around 12:36 p.m. to the 300 block of Jennifer Loop after a Chrysler 300, occupied by a woman and her three children, went off the road, crashed into a fence and drove through the property and came to a rest near a pole.

Brandley said the woman suffered a seizure and pressed on the accelerator causing the crash. The rear vehicle tires continued to spin even after the stop, and caught on fire.

A neighbor rushed over to the vehicle and was able to get the 5-year-old child out, but could not reach the infants, Jaelynne and Jazarya Rhodes, due to the flames, Brandley said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was able to get out of the vehicle and her and the 5-year-old are expected to recover.