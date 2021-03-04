Save money by earning college credit in high school

submitted

One way to save money on higher education is to earn college credits while in high school, according to KHEAA.

High school students, whether they plan to get a technical degree or four-year degree, can take advantage of several programs that let them earn college credits. Doing so can save them thousands of dollars as they continue their training or education after high school. These programs include:

• Dual credit courses. Dual credit courses let students earn both college and high school credit. In some cases, students will pay less than the college tuition rate.

• Advanced Placement courses. AP classes count as high school credits, but many colleges will give students college credit if they earn a certain grade on AP exams. Offered by the College Board, which provides the SAT, AP classes are widely available.

• International Baccalaureate Diploma and Cambridge Advanced International programs. IB and CAI, for students 16 to 19 years old, are similar to AP. Students may be able to receive college credit for the IB and CAI classes they take.

KHEAA is a public, non-profit agency established in 1966 to improve students’ access to college. It provides information about financial aid and financial literacy at no cost to students and parents.

The agency also helps colleges manage their student loan default rates and verify information submitted on the FAFSA. For more information about those services, visit www.kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA disburses private Advantage Education Loans on behalf of its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information, visit www.advantageeducationloan.com.