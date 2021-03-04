Portland woman killed in auto-pedestrian accident

ROBSTOWN - A Portland woman lost her life after an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday, March 3 east of Robstown.

According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at approximately at 7:14 p.m., on Farm-to-Market 3386.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Silverado, occupied by the driver only, was traveling south on FM 3386, a dark and unlit roadway, and did not see 34-year-old Allison Danielle Cash walking on the roadway, he said.

Cash was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.