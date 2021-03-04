H-E-B donates water to JWC Constables for elderly and homebound residents

H-E-B has been a driving force in getting Texans water over the last few weeks. Recently, they donated four pallets of water to Jim Wells County Constables Albert Martinez, Gerald Arismendez and Bartolo Guajardo.

On Monday, March 1, the constables' took the cases of water to elderly and homebound residents in their respective areas.

City of Alice employees Rey Bueno, Nick De La Garza, and William Salazar assisted the JWC Constables in their efforts with the water disbursement project.