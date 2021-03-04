Benavides residents receive food, water from food bank

submitted

BENAVIDES - Residents in Benavides have been receiving assistance from the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Recently, the community had been under pressure due to the lack of water due to the severe winter storm.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, the citizens of Benavides were once again in crisis mode due to the water outage.

Through networking with partnering agencies like the Coastal Bend Foodbank, the City of Benavides was able to coordinate a food and water distribution on Wednesday, March 3. The City of Benavides Police Department, City Administration and City of Benavides Leadership worked arduously to ensure that the citizens of not only Benavides, but surrounding cities received notice that the distribution was occurring during this difficult time.

The coordination with Duval County Emergency Management Coordinator Sally Litchenberger, Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) Gary Barney, Duval District Attorney Gocha Ramirez, Duval County Precinct 3 Commissioner David Garza, Duval County Emergency Services District #2 Fire Fighters/ Victory EMS Juan Garcia hosted a four-station food distribution.

The Coastal Bend Foodbank delivered 26,955 pounds of pantry foods, meat, dairy items, fresh foods, and water. Duval County DA donated 1,000 gallons of water and TDEM allocated two pallets of meal ready-to-eat (MRE’s-over 2,000 pounds) to be given out at this distribution. Over 250 households, 722 individuals, were able to receive these food and water items.