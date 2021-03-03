USDA NRCS offers technical, financial assistance in response to Texas winter storm damage

submitted

In response to the winter storms that hit Texas in February 2021, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is offering farmers and ranchers technical and financial assistance to repair and replace certain damaged conservation practices.

NRCS is accepting applications for its Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the recovery measures listed below:

Animal Mortality and Animal Mortality Facility

High Tunnel Systems

Irrigation System and Irrigation Pipeline

Livestock Pipeline

Obstruction Removal

Pumping Plant

Roofs and Covers

Waste Storage Facility

Water Well

Watering facility

NRCS accepts conservation program applications year-round; however, applications for 2021 winter storm recovery funding must be submitted by one of three deadlines: March 5, March 19, or April 2. After each deadline, applications will be ranked and approved as soon as possible so conservation work can begin. Producers must submit a separate application by one of the ranking deadlines for this disaster sign-up to be considered.

Farmers and ranchers negatively impacted by winter weather are encouraged to contact their local NRCS office to seek assistance.

NRCS office located in Benavides in Duval County can be contacted at 361-256-3342 Ext. 3.

Find contact information for local NRCS offices at www.farmers.gov/service-center-locator.