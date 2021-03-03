South Coastal Bend Regional Imagination Tournament

In February, students from the Coastal Bend participated in the 2021 South Coastal Bend Regional Destination Imagination Tournament. Fifty-one teams took to the technology to show the DI coordinators their skills. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was held virtually.

The South Coastal Bend region consists of the following 16 counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Calhoun, Dewitt, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria counties.

DI is a volunteer-led, educational non-profit organization that teaches skills and STEM principles to kindergarten through university level students by collaborative problem solving challenges.

First place winners from this tournament will participate in the State Tournament which is also virtual this year.

The Next Level Technical

Elementary Level

Second place - Rock n' Rollers from San Diego Independent School District

Middle Level

First place - Destination Domination from San Diego ISD

In Theory Scientific

Elementary Level

Second place - Roberto Jr. from San Diego ISD

Case Closed Improvisational

Middle Level

First place - Time Smashing Dinosaurs from Alice ISD

Second place - DI Big Brains from San Diego ISD

Fourth place - Coyote 1 from Alice ISD

Tied for fifth place - Coyote 2 from Alice ISD, Dream Team 2 from Alice ISD, Dream Team 1 from Alice ISD, Coyote 3 from Alice ISD

Built to Last Engineering

Elementary Level

First place - THEY Who Shall Not Be Named from San Diego ISD

Second place - Schallert Bulldogs from Alice ISD

Secondary Level

First place - W.A.L.D.O. from Alice ISD

Project Podcast Service Learning

Middle Level

First place - DImolishers from Alice ISD

Second place - The Titans from Alice ISD

Third place - Dubose Darlings from Alice ISD