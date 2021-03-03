South Coastal Bend Regional Imagination Tournament
In February, students from the Coastal Bend participated in the 2021 South Coastal Bend Regional Destination Imagination Tournament. Fifty-one teams took to the technology to show the DI coordinators their skills. Due to COVID-19, the tournament was held virtually.
The South Coastal Bend region consists of the following 16 counties: Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Calhoun, Dewitt, Duval, Goliad, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, and Victoria counties.
DI is a volunteer-led, educational non-profit organization that teaches skills and STEM principles to kindergarten through university level students by collaborative problem solving challenges.
First place winners from this tournament will participate in the State Tournament which is also virtual this year.
The Next Level Technical
Elementary Level
Second place - Rock n' Rollers from San Diego Independent School District
Middle Level
First place - Destination Domination from San Diego ISD
In Theory Scientific
Elementary Level
Second place - Roberto Jr. from San Diego ISD
Case Closed Improvisational
Middle Level
First place - Time Smashing Dinosaurs from Alice ISD
Second place - DI Big Brains from San Diego ISD
Fourth place - Coyote 1 from Alice ISD
Tied for fifth place - Coyote 2 from Alice ISD, Dream Team 2 from Alice ISD, Dream Team 1 from Alice ISD, Coyote 3 from Alice ISD
Built to Last Engineering
Elementary Level
First place - THEY Who Shall Not Be Named from San Diego ISD
Second place - Schallert Bulldogs from Alice ISD
Secondary Level
First place - W.A.L.D.O. from Alice ISD
Project Podcast Service Learning
Middle Level
First place - DImolishers from Alice ISD
Second place - The Titans from Alice ISD
Third place - Dubose Darlings from Alice ISD