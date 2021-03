Alice ISD

Alice Coyote Softball player Ava Hernandez was recently named the Gold Glove Player of the Game against Laredo Cigarroa. She was solid in the circle and struck out 14 batters.

Alice Coyote Softball player Jackie Molina was recently named as the Big Stick Hitter of the Game against Laredo Cigarroa. She had two doubles and three RBIs.