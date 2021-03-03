SUBSCRIBE NOW
Guest readers during Dr. Suess Week at BBPB Elementary

submitted

BEN BOLT - In observance of the Read Across America event that recognizes Dr. Seuss's 117th birthday, the Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco Independent School District invited several community members to read to the elementary students.

Guest readers were Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno,  JWC Deputy Juan Reyes, and Principal Gloria Hamill took great pleasure in reading aloud engaging stories to the kindergarteners in person and also to the district's virtual learners.

JWC Sheriff Daniel J. Bueno was a guest reader at BBPB Elementary School.
JWC Deputy Juan Reyes read a Dr. Suess book to students at BBPB Elementary School and those online.
Principal Gloria Hamill took part in reading to the kindergarteners in person and also to the district's virtual learners.