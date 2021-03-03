BBPB powerlifters qualify for Regional Powerlifting competition
submitted
Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School powerlifting boys qualified for the Regional Powerlifting competition being held in Bishop on Friday, March 12.
David Perez- 905 total pounds
Arnold Navarro - 1,135 total pounds
Robert Cardenas - 1,295 total pounds
Marcos Gonzalez - 1,800 total pounds
Alejandria Hinojosa qualified for the Regional Powerlifting competition being held in Mathis on Saturday, March 6. Hinojosa had a lift of 470 total pounds.
The following girls were selected for District 32- 2A district honors:
Elizabeth Charles - First Team
Kyleigh Perez - Second Team
Anabel Godines - Honorable Mention
Kaylie Barrera - Honorable Mention