BBPB powerlifters qualify for Regional Powerlifting competition

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School powerlifting boys qualified for the Regional Powerlifting competition being held in Bishop on Friday, March 12.

David Perez- 905 total pounds

Arnold Navarro - 1,135 total pounds

Robert Cardenas - 1,295 total pounds

Marcos Gonzalez - 1,800 total pounds

Alejandria Hinojosa qualified for the Regional Powerlifting competition being held in Mathis on Saturday, March 6. Hinojosa had a lift of 470 total pounds.

The following girls were selected for District 32- 2A district honors:

Elizabeth Charles - First Team

Kyleigh Perez - Second Team

Anabel Godines - Honorable Mention

Kaylie Barrera - Honorable Mention