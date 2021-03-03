Alice Coyote Cheer Team holds award ceremony

submitted

The Alice Coyote Cheer team held an awards ceremony and dinner on Monday, March 1.

Awards were given as follows:

#1 Manager - Alaney Edwards

Outstanding Cheerleader - Liandra Mendoza

Most Attentive - Kristin Neal

Best Smile - Cameron Timmons

Most Tenacious - Ariana Delgado

Most Versatile - Dana Solis

Best Team Player- Leah Rios

Best Stunt technique - Raquel Salas

Sharpest Motions - Andrea Rivera

Most Energetic - Jonathan Escalona

Best Voice Projection - Jalyssa Guzman

Outstanding Tumbling - Lexi Hernandez

Outstanding Dancer - Leiya Vasquez

Outstanding Jumps - Mia Cardona

Most Spirited - Jade Benavidez

Most Dedicated - Kendall Leal

Most Improved - Chloe Gomez

Fighting Heart - Alanus Garcia

Outstanding Role Model - Mia Longoria

Exemplary Leadership - Tina Abrigo

All Around Performer - Bria Escobar

ICON - Kaitlyn Trafton

Team voted Alice High School Cheer Sweetheart - Mia Cardona