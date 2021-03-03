Alice Coyote Cheer Team holds award ceremony
The Alice Coyote Cheer team held an awards ceremony and dinner on Monday, March 1.
Awards were given as follows:
#1 Manager - Alaney Edwards
Outstanding Cheerleader - Liandra Mendoza
Most Attentive - Kristin Neal
Best Smile - Cameron Timmons
Most Tenacious - Ariana Delgado
Most Versatile - Dana Solis
Best Team Player- Leah Rios
Best Stunt technique - Raquel Salas
Sharpest Motions - Andrea Rivera
Most Energetic - Jonathan Escalona
Best Voice Projection - Jalyssa Guzman
Outstanding Tumbling - Lexi Hernandez
Outstanding Dancer - Leiya Vasquez
Outstanding Jumps - Mia Cardona
Most Spirited - Jade Benavidez
Most Dedicated - Kendall Leal
Most Improved - Chloe Gomez
Fighting Heart - Alanus Garcia
Outstanding Role Model - Mia Longoria
Exemplary Leadership - Tina Abrigo
All Around Performer - Bria Escobar
ICON - Kaitlyn Trafton
Team voted Alice High School Cheer Sweetheart - Mia Cardona