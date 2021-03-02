COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Jim Wells County set for Saturday

A Pfizer vaccine clinic for first and second doses is set for Saturday, March 6, at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds with more than 2,000 vaccines available.

The vaccines are free to the public.

Gates will open at 5 a.m. with the vaccine administered beginning at 8 a.m.

First come first serve, registration will be done on-site.

Second doses are only for individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine as their first dose. Remember to take your vaccination record with you as well as all medications you are currently on.

County officials urge everyone to take drinks and snacks as you wait in line.

