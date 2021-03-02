Teen of the Week - Garza

Lauren Taylor Garza

Parents: Omar Garza Jr. and Darlene Cline, sisters: Oriah Denae, Kaitlyn Faith, and Kirra Zayleen plus my nephew Kai Mael

Educational or Future Plans:

In the future I plan on attending either Texas Christian University or The University of Texas at San Antonio. I plan on graduation distinguished from college with a major in Pre-dental and minor in Spanish, I then am wanting to get started asap with graduate school to eventually become specialized in Orthodontics.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

I am currently in National Honors Society, Early College High School and HOSA, I also participated in Jr. Class, and am in the top 20 percent.

Accomplishments/Honors:

Some accomplishments of mine would be getting accepted into The University of Alabama, because it has been a dream school of mine, getting numerous scholarship offers from many different Universities, and also taking on ECHS and finishing it. Getting to graduate with my Associates in Science is a huge honor to me because it puts me ahead in college. I never realized how much it helped me until I went on a college tour of my dream University and they actually said I would be ahead and get to graduate a year early. That was amazing to hear and I am so thankful for the opportunity due to the amount of money saved.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

Some of the best advice I’ve heard was from my mom we were excited about just getting back from visiting my dream college in Alabama and she texted me “Just know that all the things you joke around about when you speak of what you want in your future, remember nothing is unattainable baby. “Declare it and you shall receive it”. Another would be from dad, “I believe that your beauty, your brains, and your personality are gonna take you places in life baby I love you and am so proud to be your dad.” I am so grateful for my parents because they continuously push me to be the best version of myself and I am so fortunate to have them in my life.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself working hard as a sophomore in graduate school for dentistry.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

I would change the negativity and end all wars, poverty and racism. I would want it to be more peaceful if anything.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

I would probably invite Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian because they’re just so inspirational. I would probably bring up fashion obviously because I absolutely love shopping and different styles. I would ask about how they do it when it comes to business and being an entrepreneur, because I in the future would want to have my own business.

Favorites:

Food: Any Pasta

Book: Any book by Nicholas Sparks

Movie: Matilda, The little Rascals, Clueless, She’s All That, and Legally Blonde

Town in Texas: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Any Island because I love summer and the beaches.

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.