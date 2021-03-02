Teen of the Week - Arellano

Ashley Arellano

Parents: Elida and Lazaro Arellano

Educational or Future Plans:

I plan to either attend Stephen F. Austin or Texas A&M Kingsville or Corpus Christi to pursue my major in Accounting.

Clubs and Officer Positions:

ECHS member, NHS member, Band member, SkillsUSA member - Treasurer 2019-20, Cross Country, Track & Field, and TOPS (Teen Outreach Program)

Accomplishments/Honors:

Cross Country Regional Qualifier 2nd Team All - District 2018-19 Cross Country Regional Qualifier 2nd Team All - District 2020-21 Cross Country Academic All-State Honorable Mention Honors Band - 3 years Solo & Ensemble - placed a 1 in my solo

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

“Continue to work hard and that’s what’s going to make you better” - Coach Tipton

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I hope to have graduated from college already with my Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything in this world it would be the justice system. The justice system isn’t always fair and they don’t try to hide it. So many casualties have occurred in the year 2020 and no justice has been served the right way. The families of the fallen deserve closure and letting the suspects walk free doesn’t give them that. Hopefully now with this new administration, justice can finally make a name for itself.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives), who would they be and why?

If I had the chance I would invite Liam Neeson because he is my favorite actor of all time and I just enjoy his movies so much. I would invite Allyson Felix because she inspires me to become a better track and field athlete. Lastly, I would invite 6lack because not only is he my favorite R&B artist but he always inspires me with his words and advice he gives.

Favorites:

Food - Chicken Alfredo

Book - Crash by Lisa McMann

Movie - Lone Survivor

Town in Texas - Houston

Vacation Spot - Washington D.C.

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.