This South Texas sheriff's prized watch was stolen in the 1990s. This is how it was found.

A discovery was recently made at a Coastal Bend resale shop by a local businessman who returned a prized watch to its rightful owner after recognizing the logo and the inscription.

Carlos Ramirez, owner of Fit24 Gym in Alice, has a hobby of purchasing old antiques and restoring them. Ramirez was on one of his shopping trips in Corpus Christi when he discovered a watch with the familiar City of Alice logo and an inscription with the name of Daniel Bueno, the current Jim Wells County sheriff.

On Monday, Ramirez reunited Bueno with his stolen watch.

"It's a wrist watch that the City of Alice gave me for my 29 years of service. I don't know how it wound up in Corpus (Christi)," Bueno said.

Bueno was the Alice police chief and was given the watch when he retired from the department by city officials.

Ramirez said he was shopping when he came across the watch. After it was cleaned up, he sent photos to his friend and Alice Councilwoman Sandra Bowen, who arranged a meeting between the two men.

According to Bueno, he hadn't seen the watch since the early 1990s and believes it disappeared when he had some work done on his home.

"I'm very grateful to Mr. Ramirez for finding my watch and restoring it. I'm pleased to have it back in my possession and have placed it in my shadow box that hangs at my office," Bueno said. "It amazes me that after all this time someone would find it and actually return it to me."