South Texas schools Spring Break schedule
John Oliva
Spring Break is just around the corner.
Parents dread it, while kids love it.
What used to be a festive week full of trips to the beach, weeklong vacations and parties with friends and family has turned into a civilly responsible week of wearing facemasks and social distancing.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will be off for only one day -- Wednesday, March 17. Texas A&M University-Kingsville will not participate in Spring Break this year.
Here's a list of when Spring Break takes place for other Coastal Bend school districts and colleges:
MARCH 8-12
- Banquete ISD
- Calallen ISD
- Corpus Christi ISD
- Del Mar College
- Freer ISD
- Orange Grove ISD
- Robstown ISD
MARCH 15-19
- Agua Dulce ISD
- Alice ISD
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
- Benavides ISD
- La Gloria ISD
- Premont ISD
- San Diego ISD
- Ramirez and Tuloso-Midway ISDs will hold intersessions during March.