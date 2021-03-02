SUBSCRIBE NOW
South Texas schools Spring Break schedule

John Oliva

Spring Break is just around the corner.

Parents dread it, while kids love it.

What used to be a festive week full of trips to the beach, weeklong vacations and parties with friends and family has turned into a civilly responsible week of wearing facemasks and social distancing.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will be off for only one day -- Wednesday, March 17. Texas A&M University-Kingsville will not participate in Spring Break this year.

Here's a list of when Spring Break takes place for other Coastal Bend school districts and colleges:

MARCH 8-12

  • Banquete ISD
  • Calallen ISD
  • Corpus Christi ISD
  • Del Mar College
  • Freer ISD
  • Orange Grove ISD
  • Robstown ISD

MARCH 15-19

  • Agua Dulce ISD
  • Alice ISD
  • Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
  • Benavides ISD
  • La Gloria ISD
  • Premont ISD
  • San Diego ISD
  • Ramirez and Tuloso-Midway ISDs will hold intersessions during March.