South Texas schools Spring Break schedule

John Oliva

Spring Break is just around the corner.

Parents dread it, while kids love it.

What used to be a festive week full of trips to the beach, weeklong vacations and parties with friends and family has turned into a civilly responsible week of wearing facemasks and social distancing.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will be off for only one day -- Wednesday, March 17. Texas A&M University-Kingsville will not participate in Spring Break this year.

Here's a list of when Spring Break takes place for other Coastal Bend school districts and colleges:

MARCH 8-12

Banquete ISD

Calallen ISD

Corpus Christi ISD

Del Mar College

Freer ISD

Orange Grove ISD

Robstown ISD

MARCH 15-19