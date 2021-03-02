Rural areas still have no water in JWC; how to help.

Many South Texas residents are still having water issues in Jim Wells County. The Colonias and English Acres are a few of many in the area that still needed community help and resources in response to the winter storm last month.

Precinct 1 County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez has organized a few water donations in the area and is still seeking help from those who are able.

"These residential areas are primarily water wells and not tied to the city water line, many of the residents that live here are elderly and have not had water since the storm," Gonzalez said. "If anyone in the community would like to donate water I encourage them to contact me so I can expedite the help where it is needed."

Tomasita Villegas and her husband Ernesto drove in from Corpus Christi on Tuesday and donated three pallets of bottled water to the Colonias area.

"I grew up in Alice and wanted to help," Tomasita Villegas said. "I graduated from William Adams High School (now Williams Adams Middle School) and I encourage everyone from my class of 1969 to help our community if you're able."

How to Donate:

Contact County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez at 361-701-2632.