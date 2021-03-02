Man arrested for indecent exposure

Twenty-three-year-old Diego Carranza was arrested on an indecent exposure charge at a business on the 1400 block of South Reynolds.

Alice police were called to the business on Tuesday, Feb. 23 after the store employee witnessed Carranza fondling himself inside the store, according to the police report.

Carranza was arrested and transported to the Jim Wells County jail. He was also charged with two warrants.

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., Carranza remained in the county jail on a total bond of $2,000.