Linda Keim was the guest speaker for the Book Lovers Club at the February 2021 monthly meeting.

Veteran Keim spoke to the members about women in the military and their duties. Book Lovers club gave a Dr Suess's book to Veteran Linda Keim as a token of appreciation.

If you would like to join the Book Lovers Club, please contact club secretary Sylvia Rivera at 361-389-9372.