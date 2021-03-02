H-E-B issues Texas-wide call for entries

submitted

Quest for Texas Best 2021 expands beyond food products

Submissions accepted until April 7th

SAN ANTONIO – Now in its eighth year, H-E-B Quest for Texas Best has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items. In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join! The call for entries is now open, and submissions will be accepted now through April 7th . Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

“Through Quest, we have the opportunity to connect with even more Texas-based innovators each year, which helps us further curate rich and robust offerings for customers,” said James Harris, Director, Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity, H-E-B. “While we were unable to formally hold the competition in 2020, we still found a number of excellent companies. We look forward expanding that list with the 2021 competition.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 2nd, 10th and 11th . Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only. To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details and learn more about the newest requirement – a two-minute video – please visit heb.com/quest.

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages, deemed more than 750 unique products worthy of shelf placement and awarded nearly $1 million in prize money, marketing, supplemental support and mentoring. Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by April 7 th for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the Top 20 applicants, who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on August 24th - 26th, 2021 at the San Antonio Food Bank. The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best” and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner and $10,000 to the third place winner.

Eligible products must not be available at any other large chain or retailer, and the vendors must be willing to sell exclusively to H-E-B. Additionally, Texas-based suppliers must also create, produce or copack the products in Texas.