Border Patrol Agents Seize Over 900 Pounds of Marijuana

RIO GRANDE CITY – On Sunday, Rio Grande City Border Patrol (RGC) agents seized more than $770K worth of marijuana.

Yesterday afternoon, RGC agents working near Rio Grande City, Texas, observed multiple individuals loading bundles of suspected narcotics into a pickup truck. As agents arrived on scene, the suspect vehicle was observed departing the area. Agents attempted to make contact with the driver, however in an attempt to flee, the suspect drove the vehicle into the Rio Grande and swam back to Mexico abandoning the bundles. A search of the area led to the discovery of several bundles weighing more than 560 pounds of marijuana valued at over $450K.

Hours later, RGC agents responded to suspected criminal activity near Escobares, Texas. As agents arrived to the area, they observed multiple subjects carrying large bundles of suspected narcotics. Upon detection, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics and absconded back to Mexico. An immediate search of the area led to the discovery of seven bundles of marijuana weighing 400 pounds worth an estimated $322K.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.