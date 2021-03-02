Alice Police Blotter ​​​​

Baseball bat and beer run

Police were dispatched to a business on the 1100 block of North Texas Boulevard Thursday, Feb. 25 for a burglary. When they arrived they made contact with a Jim Wells County Sheriff Deputy who detained Brandon Lopez and Juan Villarreal. The deputy told police that he was driving by when he observed Lopez running from the store and the business door broken. The investigation revealed that the two men used a baseball bat to access the building and steal beer. The men were taken to the JWC jail. They were charged with burglary of a building.

Welfare check

A welfare check at a hotel on the 800 block of South Highway 281 end with two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Police observed Eric Zamora inside a vehicle. When police made contact with Zamora they observed a firearm in plain view. Zamora was asked to step out of the vehicle and detained. Zamora had a container with meth and marijuana. Rose Segura exited one of the hotel rooms. She began to speak with police. Police detained Segura on a warrant. Zamora was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Felon and firearm

A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of Guadalupe Munoz Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The traffic stop was conducted on the 1300 block of South Highway 281. Police made contact with Munoz. During the roadside interview, Munoz told police he had a firearm in the vehicle inside the center console. Dispatch advised the officers that Munoz was a convicted felon. Munoz was arrested and taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports