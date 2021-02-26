Sheriff: Man accused of sexual assault of a child receives additional charge

Mauricio Jesus Ruiz, who has been in custody at the Jim Wells County jail since October 2020, received an additional charge of invasive visual recording by investigators on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Ruiz was originally charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual abuse of a child continuous charges after a girl, under the age of 10, made allegations against him.

The 40-year-old''s newest charge stems from evidence gathered at the initial call for service, said Sheriff Daniel Bueno.

According to Bueno, Ruiz is the victim's mother's boyfriend.

As investigators continued to gather evidence in the investigation they learned of another victim. The second female victim is an adult.

Bueno and his investigators believe there will be more arrest warrants for Ruiz as they carefully comb through all the evidence.

"Cases involving laptops, tablets, cell phones and other different types of technology are hand delivered to a specialist in this computer technology savvy field. Therefore, it takes a period for these specialists to work on this type of items and extract evidence," Bueno said. "We have reached out to the Department of Homeland Security Investigations for their assistance in this case."

Details of the incident will be released as the investigation continues.

In October 2020, Ruiz had a total bond of $750,000. He had a bond reduction hearing that lowered his bond to $40,000.

As of Friday afternoon, Ruiz's total bond was at $60,000.

Man arrested on sexual assault of a child case