Catholic Charities support those in need before, during and after historic winter storm

When the historic winter storm hit last week, the Mother Teresa Shelter and Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi were there to provide for those in need. The sister agencies prepared before the storm were in the thick of it during the storm, and continue to provide essential services to the community after the storm.

During the week of Feb. 8 – 12, Catholic Charities helped clients prepare food, blankets and warm winter clothing. The Mother Teresa Shelter geared up by passing out blankets, coats, jackets, shoes, and winter clothing to the homeless on the streets of Corpus Christi. Both agencies worked closely with the City of Corpus Christi and other local agencies on how best to handle the impending storm. Our two agencies provided clients with information on City warming centers and emergency overflow shelters.

When the storm hit, the Mother Teresa Shelter and Catholic Charities had to close their offices, but this did not stop our staffs from answering the call to serve the city’s most vulnerable and needy by assisting with the staffing at the City’s Emergency Overflow Shelter, first at the American Bank Center and then at the Del Mar College-West Campus FEMA Dome. Staff also hit the streets for community outreach during the week to transport the homeless who needed transportation to the City’s Emergency Overflow Shelter.

In partnership with the City of Corpus Christi and the American Red Cross, staff members from the Mother Teresa Shelter and Catholic Charities, including their senior leadership, logged over 400 staff hours during the four days of the Texas Severe Winter Storm.

The Mother Teresa Shelter prepped, transported and served over 2,500 meals to those persons who sought refuge in the City’s Emergency Overflow Shelter. These meals included breakfast tacos, waffles & sausage, pancakes and coffee for breakfast; enchiladas & salad, beef patties & salad, chicken & rice, spaghetti, chicken goulash, and sweets for lunch; and soup & hot dogs, beef stew & rice, soup & sandwiches, and venison chili for dinner. In addition to the meals served at the City’s Emergency Overflow Shelter, the Mother Teresa Shelter served 215 meals to those who braved the storm. Before, during and after the storm the Mother Teresa Shelter continued to provide hot meals for anyone presenting at their door in need of food and warmth.

The Mother Teresa Shelter also distributed over 100 blankets and sleeping bags to clients at the City’s Emergency Overflow Shelter. Clients were entertained with a movie night sponsored by the Diocese of Corpus Christi, and Catholic Charities staff provided games, books, puzzles and coloring activities.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Catholic Charities was able to open their food pantry and assisted 47 households (121 persons) with food and coats as part of the early disaster response.

On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 - 20, Catholic Charities was able to distribute seven pallets of bottled water to the Cities of Aransas Pass, Alice, and San Diego. In coordination with other services offered by Catholic Charities and the Mother Teresa Shelter, 3 homeless men were transitioned into the Mother Teresa Transitional House for Men. These men will now be off of the streets and working towards becoming self-sufficient.

Donations and community support make their charity work possible.

How to Donate:

Mother Teresa Shelter, Inc. https://motherteresashelter.org/donate-to-mother-teresa-shelter or to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc https://catholiccharities-cc.org/give-to-catholic-charities

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi www.catholiccharities-cc.org 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christi, Texas 78408 (361) 884-0651

Mother Teresa Shelter www.motherteresashelter.org 513 Sam Rankin Ave., Corpus Christi, Texas 78401-2621, (361) 883-7372