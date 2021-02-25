Bauer Road on HWY 44 to CR 44 will have major improvements in Robstown

ROBSTOWN - Bauer Road on Highway 44 to County Road 44 in Robstown will be torn down and reconstructed in the near future. The project will include a total demolition of the existing roadway with an overhaul of improvements.

The scope of work for the project will include subgrade preparation, installation of geogrid, limestone base material, prime coat and HMAC pavement, along with drainage improvements.

“This project utilizes state, county and city funds working together to reconstruct Bauer Road while also helping to fix curbs, sidewalks and drainage needs," said Nueces County Commissioner John Marez.

The budgeted cost for the project is $762,298, which will be paid through the Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) fund.

There is an addition bid cost of $93,571 which is being funded by a partnership from Commissioner Marez Precinct 3 funds and the City of Robstown.

"The public expects the government to work together being more efficient with tax dollars and this project is a great example of that cooperation," Marez added.

The scope of work for the Additive Bid includes driveway excavation, driveway paving, reinforced concrete and corrugated metal pipe culvert cleaning, roadside ditch improvements and seeding along Bauer Road.

The project will take approximately 90 days to complete, according to Juan A. Pimentel, Director of Public Works in Nueces County.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, Feb. 25 to support the new infrastructure and drainage project.

"This project was a joined effort and a fight," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said. "The resilience of Robstown's leaders are strong and county officials pleaded our case for these grant funds, they followed the necessary steps to be heard to improve our infrastructure which was not easy- but we did it."