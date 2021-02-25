Alice Police Blotter

Speeding

A gray Jeep speeding on North Texas Boulevard caught the attention of Cpl. Albert Stout on Tuesday, Feb. 23. He conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Texas Boulevard and Hartwell. He made contact with Sandra Gonzalez who admitted to speeding. The officer ran Gonzalez's name with dispatch who alerted the officer that Gonzalez had two active warrants in Jim Wells County. During the roadside interview, Gonzalez handed over a bag of marijuana and a bag of cocaine that she had in her shirt. Gonzalez was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the warrants.

Narcotics seized in traffic stop

Officer Juan Arizpe was called to the 100 block of North Johnson Street in reference to an alarm on Tuesday, Feb. 23. He observed a vehicle parked outside of a closed business. He approached the two women in the vehicle. With the assistance of Alice PD K9 Black Jack, police discovered a marijuana joint, smoked joints and $281 inside Clarissa Gonzalez's purse. A search of the vehicle's truck led the officer to a unlocked safe that contained 42 bags of marijuana that weighed 83.36 grams, 12 bags of Xanax pills that had a weight of 20.45 grams. The narcotics and money were confiscated and submitted into evidence. Gonzalez took ownership of the narcotics and was taken to the JWC jail. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wanted woman

A call about a wanted individual led to the arrest of Cora Garcia on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Police were notified that Garcia, who was wanted for a theft at Walmart, was at a business on the 2200 block of East Main Street. Police arrived and placed Garcia under arrest for the Alice PD's Criminal Investigation Division warrant. A run of Garcia's name through dispatch alerted police to Garcia's active warrant out of Harris County and an pardon and parole warrant out of Austin. Garcia was taken to the JWC jail.

Assault

Victoria Gomez Infante was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 23 following an assault call to a home on the 1500 block of Rodolfo Street. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting party and the victim. The reporting party told police he was instructed to go to the residence to check on Infante. The victim told police that Infante was upset and yelling at him. Infante became irate and began to assault him. Infante was transported to the JWC jail. She was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Stolen vehicle

Police were called to a home on the 800 block of Loma Street Monday, Feb. 22 in reference to a stolen vehicle. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting party who stated he had left his vehicle with his mother so she could use. However, sometime during the evening hours Jesus Cardenas was able to access the keys to the vehicle without permission. Cardenas was later arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports