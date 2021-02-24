Duval, Jim Wells among counties for SNAP replacement benefits

submitted

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to automatically provide replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in the 66 counties hit the hardest by winter storms.

"Thank you to our federal partners for approving these replacement benefits for Texans in need," said Gov. Abbott. "As we recover from the severe winter storm, we are ensuring that Texans affected by this storm can continue to put food on the table."

"Many Texans continue to face serious challenges resulting from last week’s storm," added Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner. "Being able to replace benefits for families across the state will help them resume their normal lives."

Those recipients in the 66 counties currently receiving automatic replacement benefits do not need to take any action or call 2-1-1 to receive replacement benefits. Recipients in the affected counties will automatically receive a percentage of their February benefit allotment on their Lone Star cards by March 4.

Those 66 counties include: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Blanco, Borden, Brazoria, Brewster, Burnet, Calhoun, Chambers, Coke, Colorado, Comanche, Cooke, Delta, Duval, Eastland, Edwards, Falls, Frio, Galveston, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Goliad, Haskell, Irion, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kerr, Kinney, Knox, La Salle, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Loving, Lynn, Martin, Matagorda, McCulloch, Medina, Menard, Mitchell, Montgomery, Oldham, Parker, Reagan, Refugio, San Patricio, San Saba, Stephens, Sterling, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Trinity, Upton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Waller, Williamson, Young, Zapata and Zavala.

Those who do not live in these counties will have until March 31 to report SNAP food loss and request replacement benefits. Recipients in these counties must apply for replacement benefits. SNAP recipients in the 66 counties can also report other food loss and ask for additional benefits up until March 31.

Clients can request replacement benefits by calling 2-1-1 and pressing option 2. Recipients can also download the Form H1855 online. Officials ask recipients to mail the form to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, PO Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or fax it to 1-877-447-2839.

This latest SNAP update comes just days after Abbott said Texas was given federal approval to allow SNAP recipients to use their food benefits to purchase hot foods and ready-to-eat meals through the end of March.