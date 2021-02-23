Water boils advisories being lift
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
South Texas towns were under boil water advisories as power outages due to the severe winter weather that affected much of the area. As of Saturday, Feb. 20, several water boil adversaries had been lifted.
Cities that have lifted their water boil advisory:
- Alice
- Ben Bolt
- Orange Grove
- Premont
- Robstown
If your area is no longer under a boil notice, here are the steps to take:
- Flush your water system by running cold water down all your faucets in your home for one minute
- Clean automatic ice makers by making and discarding three batches of ice
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle