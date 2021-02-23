Teen of the Week - Benavides

Elaina Benavides

Parents: Victor and Annette Benavides

Educational or future plans:

I plan on attending Texas State University in the fall of 2021 and majoring in Biochemistry in hope of becoming a pharmacist.

Clubs and officer positions:

I am a part of the National Honor Society, and a 2 year HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) member.

What was the best advice you ever received? Who gave you the advice?

The best piece of advice I have received is “Everything happens for a reason.” My mom always reminds me of this whenever I need it the most. I find peace in this quote because somehow everything always falls into place.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I am hoping to be a pharmacist, and almost done completing my Doctorates degree to become licensed.

If you could change anything about this world, what would it be and why?

If I could change anything in the world it would be for everyone to get along. I wish people would just take some time to get to know one another and treat them with kindness and respect.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner (other than relatives),who would they be and why?: I would invite Barack Obama, Billie Eillish, and Selena Gomez. I look up to all of these people, and would like to hear from them about how they grew up and the hardships they've had to go through.

Favorites:

Food: Shrimp Alfredo

Book: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Movie: Titanic

Town in Texas: Austin

Vacation Spot: South Padre Island, TX

Editor's Note: Teen of the Week is nominated by Alice ISD faculty and is selected by an Alice ISD faculty review committee. In the years past this recognition meant a chance to receive a scholarship from the Alice Echo - News Journal. However, due to the coronavirus and changes made to the Alice Echo - News Journal the scholarship is unavailable this year.