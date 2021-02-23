Local IQ teams wins Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser

The Local IQ advertising team participated in the Boys and Girls Club of Alice Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Local IQ team was made up of adversitors with Gannett including a team member of the Alice Echo - News Journal.

Russel Gruber, Garnet Gillette, Myranda Carden, Jana Powell and Raymond Talley were the fundraiser champions.

There were a total of 16 teams who bowled as they raised money for the non-profit organization.