First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to be administered this week

Two COVID-19 vaccine distribution clinics will be held this week - one for first doses and one for second doses.

First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine

On Friday, Feb. 26 at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds a round of first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered starting at 8 a.m.

The drive-thru event will be on a first come, first serve basis for individuals who meet the Phase 1Aa and 1B criteria. Phase 1A is for health care workers and long-term care residents. Phase 1B is for any over the age of 65 or 16 and older with chronic conditions.

Registration will be open site. Please take your medication.

Gates will open at 5 a.m.

Second dose of Pfizer Vaccine

Second dose vaccine administration will be administered on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, Feb. 27, starting at 8 a.m., via a drive-through process at the JWC Fairgrounds.

These vaccines are for residents who received their first doses from CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice at the fairgrounds on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6.

People will be asked to present their CDC Vaccination Record Cards upon entry for verification.

Gate will also open at 5 a.m.

Individuals are asked to adhere to clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of our Associates and community residents alike: