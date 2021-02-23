For this week's Bridging Families feature, we have a sibling pair who are a perfect pair, who share a fun personality.

Meet Ailitzy and her brother, Gustavo, a pair of siblings who are very bonded to each other.

Ailitzy, 10, has great energy and loves to be active. Ailitzy has a very social personality and can strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She is intelligent, insightful, and excels at school. Ailitzy loves to draw and paint, as her favorite subject in school is art. Ailitzy enjoys creating different styles with her hair and has an interested in make-up and fashion.

Eleven-year-old Gustavo is a sweet, and shy child, all at the same time. He will open up once he gets to know you, and will start being silly to be funny. Gustavo is a very bright, with math being his favorite subject at school, along with participating in UIL competitions. When at home he likes playing video games on his Nintendo Switch and computer. His favorite games are Mario Kart and Road Blocks. Gustavo is a dog lover, who hopes to have pets one day.

Together, they both enjoy playing Roadblocks and Pikachu online on their computer, using their creativity to make new worlds within their game.

One of the pairs favorites activities is going to a carnival and getting on the rides together, or just going to the park to play kickball or soccer, as Ailitzy and Gustavo get along very well with each other.

Ailitzy and Gustavo enjoy attending church and would like to attend a youth group who has activities for them to learn. Gustavo and Ailitzy will do best with an active family who is willing to keep them involved in extracurricular activities. Ailitzy and Gustavo would do well with a family who will take them to church, as they wish to participate in the youth group actives. But most of all, parents who will provide guidance, patience and a lot of love.

If you think you could be a forever family for Ailitzy and Gustavo, or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements