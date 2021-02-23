Alice Police Blotter

Chase leads to narcotic seizure

Juan Escamilla was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant on Monday, Feb. 22 following a disturbance and a police chase. Police were called to a home on Lucero Street as police began to arrive at the home they were notified that Escamilla had left the home. Police observed Escamilla's vehicle and began to follow him throughout the City of Alice. Escamilla came to a stop on the 700 block of Seabreeze were police handcuffed him when he exited the vehicle. A search of Escamilla's vehicle led to the discovery of a glass pipe with crystal meth residue, a bag of crystal meth and a grinder with marijuana residue.

Police went to the reside to speak with the reporting party about the initial call. The reporting party told police that she had been at a friend's home when Escamilla began to cause problems and they got into an argument. She left her friend's house and was followed by Escamilla. She believed that Escamilla would hit her vehicle from behind.

Escamilla was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Fixing plumbing starts altercation

Police were called to a home on the 1000 block of Buffalo Street Sunday, Feb. 21 in reference to a disturbance. When Officer Zachary Jaramillo arrived he made contact with the victim who stated he and his friends were at the residence to fix some plumbing problems for his mother when Jorge Tamez exited the home and began an argument. The argument escalated when Tamez threw a large metal pipe that struck the victim on the leg. Officer Jaramillo arrested Tamez for aggravated assault and for a violation of a protective order. Tamez was taken to the JWC jail.

Beer theft

A business on the 1600 block of East Main Street reported a man, later identified as Nelson Todd, had gone into the business and stole a 18-pack of alcoholic beverages on Sunday, Feb. 21. When police arrived they made contact with the reporting party who told police Todd was covered in a blanket when he entered the store. He proceeded to take the beer and ignored the employee. Todd was later arrested for theft with two or more previous convictions. He was taken to the JWC jail.

Synthetic marijuana

Paul Sanchez was arrested on Monday, Feb. 15 following a call about an unwanted man at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of South Cameron. When police arrived they made contact with a woman and Sanchez. Officers asked to speak with Sanchez. As Sanchez was walking towards the officers, he threw a bag of synthetic marijuana. The officers recovered the narcotics and arrested Sanchez for possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the JWC jail.

Source: Alice police reports