Texas NRCS Announces Funding for Innovation Grants

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is making $1 million available to support the adoption of innovative conservation approaches on agricultural lands in Texas. Texas NRCS is accepting proposals through April 16, 2021, for state Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG), a competitive program that supports the development of new tools, approaches, practices, and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands.

“These grants offer an opportunity to promote public-private partnerships and support the agency’s agenda to provide innovative technologies and approaches to environmental enhancement and protection on working agricultural lands,” said Kristy Oates, NRCS state conservationist for Texas.

All U.S.-based non-Federal entities and individuals, except for Federal agencies, are eligible to apply for projects carried out in Texas. Project proposals should demonstrate the use of innovative technologies or approaches to address a natural resource concern. This year’s priorities are improvements to water quality and water quantity, soil heath for carbon sequestration and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, and wildfire hazard from biomass accumulation.

Applicants must submit their applications via grants.gov by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on April 16, 2021. Project proposals will be evaluated by NRCS with the assistance of the State Technical Committee based on the criteria identified in the request for proposal.

Selected applicants may receive grants up to 50 percent of the total project cost, not to exceed $75,000. Applicants must provide nonfederal matching funds for at least 50 percent of the project cost, of which 50 percent may be from in-kind contributions. Projects may be single or multiyear, not to exceed three years.

Additional information, the Request for Proposals, and related forms are located at www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov and at www.grants.gov.