Meals donated to city employees who braved weather to restore water to city

During the winter storm many people stepped up in their community to assist others with water, food, blankets or plumbing supplies.

Silver Star Food Store partnered with Alice Councilwoman Sandra Bowen and her husband, Bruce to provide 40 meals for the City of Alice Water Plant and Public Works Department, said Amanda Friedreck with Silver Star Food Store.

After the City of Alice lost power due to the severe winter weather, residents in Alice lost their water, a basic necessity for life. City employees were working round the clock to ensure that water was restored to residents.