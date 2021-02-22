Local kids get free swimming lessons

Several children from Alice and surrounding communities were given the chance to learn to swim or brush up their swimming skills through a partnership between the Alice Rotary Club and the YMCA.

Approximately 75 spots were available for children from fourth grade down.

Ten-year-old Jace Johnson had the chance to brush up on his swimming lessons in the City of Alice Natatorium pool on Saturday, Feb. 13 before the severe winter weather struck the State of Texas.

"It's important for him because of survival. Survival skills - you never know whether it's a flood, whether it's a pool, whether it's a pond, you just never know," said Rita Ramos, mom. "He already knew and you can never get to many lessons in."

To check if there are any available spots call 361-263-0028.