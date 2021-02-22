Cantu appointed to SWCD Board of Directors

submitted

BENAVIDES - Alonzo Cantu of Freer was appointed to represent subdivision 1 of Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District. Cantu will fill the unexpired term of Jose L. Martinez, who served on the board for the last 26 years.

Cantu operates as a cattle rancher. In addition to his agricultural enterprise, he is also the Vice President of High Tide Oilfield Services, LLC.

“The Agua Poquita SWCD’s purpose is to make available to local landowners and operators technical financial and education resources to help them to better conserve soil, water and related resources which they manage or own”, said Robert Elizondo, Chairman of the District. We want to welcome Alonzo Cantu as a member of our board of directors. As a member of our board, he will be playing a significant role in helping our district to provide technical assistance to our district cooperators who wish to implement conservation programs on their land.”

The Agua Poquita Soil and Water Conservation District is a political subdivision of state government and is divided into five subdivisions. The Agua Poquita SWCD’s headquarters is in Benavides.