CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice leaders rescheduling second dose COVID-19 vaccination administration

As a result of this week’s wintry weather conditions across the region and state, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice’s plan to host a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination administration on Saturday is postponed.

The recent inclement weather across the State of Texas has led to shipping delays of vaccine allocations. As a result, the shipment expected at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice this week has not yet arrived.

Pending the arrival of the allotment, vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis next week.

These second dose vaccinations are for people who received their first doses during the drive-through administration at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds on January 30. Details on location and time will be finalized and announced when the shipment has arrived. We want to reassure those affected that rescheduling the February 20 second dose appointments is still in keeping with current CDC guidelines for administering the Pfizer vaccine.

If it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended 21-day interval, the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first dose and still be effective.

We are hopeful that doses will arrive in time to resume vaccine administration next week. Learn more about CHRISTUS COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs by visiting https://vaccinate.christushealth.org.