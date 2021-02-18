Valentine's Day bags for foster children.

submitted

As a result of a collaboration of several local entities, Valentine's Day will be special for more than 300 Nueces County children currently in CPS foster care. As these children will be receiving Valentine’s Day gift bags courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Halo Flight, IBloomWeb & PowerPC, along with Agape Ranch. Each of the Valentine's Day bags were labeled with a message and sweet candy treats for the day. This is the first year for the donation, which is being planned as an annual event, as next year they hope to exceed this year’s donation.