Laredo CBP Officers Seize Marijuana Worth Over $1 Million

LAREDO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the World Trade Bridge seized marijuana valued over $1 million in one enforcement action over the weekend.

“Officers at the World Trade Bridge have heightened their enforcement strategies when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics and preventing them from reaching our communities,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

The enforcement action occurred on Saturday, February 13th at the World Trade Bridge when CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor hauling auto parts arriving from Mexico. The 2004 Volvo tractor and trailer were referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 336 packages containing 5280.07 pounds of alleged marijuana discovered within the trailer.

The narcotics have an estimated street value of $1,056,003.

CBP officers seized the narcotics, tractor and trailer. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.