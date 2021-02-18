Despite freezing temperatures, Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents continue rescues

With temperatures falling below freezing levels, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector continue to locate and rescue individuals from the dangerous elements. During the past 48 hours, over 40 individuals have been rescued throughout the Sector.

During the very early morning of February 17, agents from the Laredo South Station rendered aid to seven lost individuals that were located south of Laredo, Texas after an individual from the group called Webb County 911 Emergency Services. The individuals stated they were lost and in distress due to the rainy conditions and temperatures that were near 31 degrees Fahrenheit with a wind chill factor of 23 degrees. Agents were able to communicate with the caller and quickly located the group. The seven individuals were medically screened in the field and determined to be in good health.

A second incident occurred during the same hours when agents from the Laredo West Station responded to another 911 call from a lost individual approximately 30 miles northwest of Laredo, Texas. Agents quickly responded to the location and made contact with the lost individual. The individual, who is a Mexican national, was not clothed to handle the freezing temperatures. First aid was rendered by responding agents and verified that the individual did not require further medical treatment.

All of the rescued individuals were illegally in the United States and are from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. In addition to the physical and environmental risks faced by individuals hoping to cross illegally into the U.S., they are also vulnerable to life-threatening abuse and neglect by unscrupulous smuggling organizations. Criminal entities fill their pockets while exploiting a vulnerable population and have no regard for the safety of migrants. The criminal organizations often attempt to smuggle individuals inside trailers which with the recent low temperatures, the inside can become as cold as a freezer.

“Despite the difficult weather conditions, our agents remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting our country and saving lives. I am proud of their lifesaving work and the sacrifices they endure to carry out these often dangerous recues,” said Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak.